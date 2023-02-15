Valero Energy Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $23.87 Per Share (NYSE:VLO)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $23.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $23.03 per share.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.