Valero Energy Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $23.87 Per Share (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $23.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $23.03 per share.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

