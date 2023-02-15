Utrust 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.71 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Utrust has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $57.97 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.92 or 0.00435591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,819.92 or 0.28865392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.