USD Coin Hits Market Cap of $41.21 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $41.21 billion and $42.24 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00432879 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,577.46 or 0.28674660 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000167 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 41,199,618,016 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
