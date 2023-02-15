Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

UPST stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. 10,795,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Upstart has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $57,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,393 shares of company stock valued at $601,685. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Upstart by 15.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Upstart by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Upstart by 40.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

