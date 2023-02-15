Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Upexi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Upexi Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPXI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,814. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Upexi has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 9.97%.

In other news, CEO Allan Marshall purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,512,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

