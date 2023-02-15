UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.85

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.98. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 958,079 shares.
Separately, DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
UP Fintech Trading Up 4.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $618.96 million, a P/E ratio of -54.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in UP Fintech by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
