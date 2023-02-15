UNUS SED LEO Price Down 1% This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and $2.11 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.34 or 0.00014686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00428834 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.32172592 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $678,814.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

