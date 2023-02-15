Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 216,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

UVV traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,137. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Universal by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

