United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Sets New 12-Month High at $469.07

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $469.07 and last traded at $467.23, with a volume of 341000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $456.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.46.

United Rentals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.12.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,410,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

