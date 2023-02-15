United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.96. United Insurance shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 2,636,984 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

United Insurance Trading Up 19.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.13.

In other news, Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 143,857 shares of company stock worth $91,163. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in United Insurance by 49.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Insurance by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Insurance by 44.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Insurance by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

