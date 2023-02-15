Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,485,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $289,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after acquiring an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $201.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.91 and a 200-day moving average of $212.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

