UMA (UMA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.72 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. UMA has a total market cap of $140.30 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00008743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00434277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,643.93 or 0.28767269 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

