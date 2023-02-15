Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.39. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $22.92 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.05.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $524.65 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $531.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $487.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.