Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.39. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $22.92 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $6.89 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.05.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
