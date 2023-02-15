Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.81% from the company’s current price.
UDMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.
Udemy Trading Down 7.9 %
UDMY stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. 565,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,544. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.74. Udemy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $17.26.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Udemy by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Udemy by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,906,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
