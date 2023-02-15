UBS Group Lowers Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) to Neutral

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of STWRY opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.89.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.