Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $995-1005 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Twilio Stock Up 6.4 %

TWLO stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.05. 10,072,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,650. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $62.89. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Twilio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.