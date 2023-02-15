Trust Wallet Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $607.84 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $607.84 million and $33.37 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00006410 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.98 or 0.01345242 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014857 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035286 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.51 or 0.01650918 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001207 BTC.
Trust Wallet Token Profile
Trust Wallet Token is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Trust Wallet Token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
