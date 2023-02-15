Trumpcoin Market Cap Achieves $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $0.17 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.69 or 0.07001938 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00081278 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00029561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00060092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00025045 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

