Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $51.97 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $65.36.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after acquiring an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

