Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.85

Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.85 and last traded at $72.56, with a volume of 127489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.
Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. Triton International had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter worth $68,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Triton International in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triton International by 28.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
