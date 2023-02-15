Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.85

Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.85 and last traded at $72.56, with a volume of 127489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

Triton International Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. Triton International had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Triton International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter worth $68,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Triton International in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triton International by 28.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

