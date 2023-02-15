TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Update

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
TransUnion Stock Up 4.5 %
TRU traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $71.25. 710,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,418. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About TransUnion
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
