TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Update

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TRU traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $71.25. 710,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,418. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

