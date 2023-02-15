TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $83.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $105.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

About TransUnion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

