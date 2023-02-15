TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.
TRU stock opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
