TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

TRU stock opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 52.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

