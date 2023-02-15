TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $908.00 million-$917.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.93 million. TransUnion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.59 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Bank of America dropped their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.50.
TransUnion Stock Performance
Shares of TRU stock opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion
About TransUnion
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransUnion (TRU)
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamour Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
- 3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
- Consumer Staples vs. Consumer Discretionary
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.