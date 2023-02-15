TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $908.00 million-$917.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.93 million. TransUnion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.59 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Bank of America dropped their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.50.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

About TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 16.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

