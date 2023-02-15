Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $89,427.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 277,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560 over the last 90 days. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Transocean by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 53.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Transocean by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

