TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading 5.5% Higher

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.94 and last traded at $67.20. 87,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 331,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $481,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,860,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $204,449.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $481,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,785 shares in the company, valued at $26,860,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,048,466 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.