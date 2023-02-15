TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading 5.5% Higher

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.94 and last traded at $67.20. 87,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 331,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.68.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
