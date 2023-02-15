TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Down 3.9%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 568,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

TransEnterix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $102.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Featured Stories

