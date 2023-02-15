TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $766.91

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $766.91 and last traded at $766.24, with a volume of 322861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $755.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $665.82 and its 200 day moving average is $620.38. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,874 shares of company stock valued at $190,918,015. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

