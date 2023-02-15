Traders Buy High Volume of BP Call Options (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 198,597 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 399% compared to the average daily volume of 39,770 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BP from GBX 636 ($7.72) to GBX 660 ($8.01) in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 650 ($7.89) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 560 ($6.80) in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.19.

BP Stock Performance

BP stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,711,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,394,296. BP has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13.

BP Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BP

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -225.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in BP by 63.8% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

