TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Gap Up to $32.70

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.70, but opened at $34.00. TPG shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 71,194 shares trading hands.
TPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 price objective on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.
TPG Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 408.80.
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
