TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Gap Up to $32.70

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.70, but opened at $34.00. TPG shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 71,194 shares trading hands.

TPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 price objective on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 408.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in TPG by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TPG by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TPG by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TPG by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in TPG by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

