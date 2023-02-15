Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE TYG opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.
