Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE TYG opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

