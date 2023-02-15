TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $16.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLD. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.11.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $200.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $235.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

