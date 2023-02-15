Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Trading Down 6.4%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.91. 208,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 130,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Trading of Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:TMBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.48. Analysts expect that Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 251.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,952,133 shares during the period.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus is on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex, and other sclerotic skin diseases.

