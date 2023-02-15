Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0399 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. Threshold has a market cap of $399.40 million and $21.90 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00030302 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019372 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00217733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,777.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,495,248,225.753345 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0391917 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $24,584,762.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

