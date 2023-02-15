Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters makes up about 1.6% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.19. 20,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,447. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average of $112.00.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Stories

