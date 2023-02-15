Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,175 shares of company stock worth $14,950,217 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $568.10. 167,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,082. The firm has a market cap of $222.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $565.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

