The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,798 shares of company stock worth $39,508,499 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $184.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.50.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

