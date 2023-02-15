The Timken Company (TKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 6th

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Timken has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Timken has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Timken to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $87.36.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Timken will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

