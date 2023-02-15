The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $316.03 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003125 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker.As the Sandbox virtual world is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, it is secured by the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The SAND token is a standard version ERC-20 token, which means owners can stake it and benefit from staking rewards. Unlike the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism employed by the Bitcoin blockchain, PoS does not require vast amounts of electrical or computing power to validate transactions. It relies on stakeholders with the largest holdings in SAND tokens. The PoS consensus mechanism allows for a lot of diverse applications while still ensuring the security of staked funds.”

