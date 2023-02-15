The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll Sells 4,800 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 4,800 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $23,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,173.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 12,600 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 300 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,500.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 2,457 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $14,742.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,182 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $67,092.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 3,110 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $20,463.80.

On Thursday, January 12th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 10,000 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $65,200.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,746 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $11,383.92.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 171 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,128.60.

On Friday, December 23rd, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,180 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $7,811.60.

Real Good Food Price Performance

Shares of RGF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. 14,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 275.19%. Research analysts expect that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Real Good Food Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

