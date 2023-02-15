The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s 5th Largest Position

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1,235.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 6.1% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.64% of Progressive worth $437,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $141.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.54.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

