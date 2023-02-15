The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Short Interest Up 16.8% in January

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,980,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 11,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,827. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $326.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

