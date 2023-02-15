The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

NYSE:PNC opened at $161.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.82 and a 200-day moving average of $160.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $209.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

