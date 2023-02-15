The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Short Interest Update

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Middleby to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.80. 502,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.71. Middleby has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $194.65.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

