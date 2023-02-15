The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

