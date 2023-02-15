The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678,097 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $23,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after purchasing an additional 480,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,790,000 after buying an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IPG opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

