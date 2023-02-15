The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.4% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.54.

HD traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $352.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

