The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The GPT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

