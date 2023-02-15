The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.70

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSGGet Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$103.70 and last traded at C$103.70, with a volume of 36338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$100.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSGGet Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$161.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.03 million. Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

