The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Decreased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Clorox by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

